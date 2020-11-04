Charlotte Christine Cregger Coe
October 9, 1938 - November 2, 2020
Charlotte Christine Cregger Coe, age 82, of Wytheville, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020. She was the daughter of late Everett Wade & Hattie Cox Cregger. Charlotte was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Coe; sister, Dorothy Catron. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Pamela & Walter Felts of Wytheville; sons & daughters-in-law, Allen & Anita Coe of Wytheville, Todd & Jami Coe of Wytheville, sister & brother-in-law, Brenda & Carl Riggle of Midlothian; Brother & sister-in-law, Randolph & Peggy Cregger of Wytheville; brother-in-law, Ronnie Catron of Rural Retreat; sisters-in-law, Wanda Coe of Wytheville, Ruth Coe of Wytheville, grandson & spouse, Ethan & Brittany Felts, of Wytheville; great grandson, Colby Felts of Wytheville; special friends, Doris Spraker of Cripple Creek, Wanda Vaught of Wytheville; nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service will be held 7 P.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Reverend Gary Houseman. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 P.M. until service time. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 A.M. in New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Steven Cornett. In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Mowing Fund, C/O Alice Grubb, 868 New Bethel Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 4, 2020.