Sarah Maxine "Mack" Moore Waller, age 71, of Ivanhoe, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1949, in Locust Hill Community, to the late James Robert "Tobe" and Dessie Jane Peak Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Harry "M.H." Waller and by two brothers, Charlie Moore and Ed Smith.
Mack was the Program Director for the Volunteer Program of the Southeast RCAP and a member of the Ivanhoe Civic League where she served as President since 1986.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Michael Larry Waller of King, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany Faith and John Leicht of St. Louis, Mo.; three sisters, Juanita Moore Stroupe of Lick Mountain, Nancy Moore Wilson of Locust Hill, and Matilda Moore Astin of Lick Mountain; four grandchildren, John Michael, Gabrielle, Christian, and Mia; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers "Mack" had requested donation be made to the Ivanhoe Civic League.
The Waller family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 11, 2020.