Menu
Search
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Edward Swecker
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Kenneth Edward Swecker

Mr. Kenneth Edward Swecker, 77, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital. He was born in Wythe County, on August 7, 1943, to the late Edgar Swecker and Ruby Quesenberry Wood. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Swecker Jr., and his brother, Edgar Swecker.

He is survived by his sisters, Pat Hines and husband, Paul, of Max Meadows, Va., Alma Coleman of Christiansburg, Va., and Terry Wood of Hillsville, Va.; brother, David Wood of Hillsville, Va.; and nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The care of Mr. Swecker has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.