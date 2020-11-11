Kenneth Edward Swecker
Mr. Kenneth Edward Swecker, 77, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital. He was born in Wythe County, on August 7, 1943, to the late Edgar Swecker and Ruby Quesenberry Wood. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Swecker Jr., and his brother, Edgar Swecker.
He is survived by his sisters, Pat Hines and husband, Paul, of Max Meadows, Va., Alma Coleman of Christiansburg, Va., and Terry Wood of Hillsville, Va.; brother, David Wood of Hillsville, Va.; and nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The care of Mr. Swecker has been entrusted to High Country Services.

Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 11, 2020.