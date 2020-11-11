John Wayne "J.W." Viars
May 27, 1938 - November 7, 2020
John Wayne "J.W." Viars, 82, of Max Meadows, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family.
Born on May 27, 1938, he was a son of the late William Joseph and Ella Tate Viars. In addition to his parents, J.W. was predeceased by a great-grandson, Emmett Jax Branscome in infancy; brothers, Walter, Jim, and William; and sisters, Audrey White, Pauline Doss, and Emily Jones.
J.W. retired from Volvo as a painter. When not working he was found spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. J.W. also enjoyed time outside riding his lawn mower, took pride in his yard and home.
He will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Judy Porter Viars; daughter, Kimberly Branscome and her husband, A.T.; and grandchildren, Erika and Wyatt Branscome.
A funeral service were conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Barnett Funeral Home's Chapel. Pastor J.C. McPeak officiated. Interment followed at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com
. Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is caring for the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 11, 2020.