Loe Jean Wright Staley
Loe Jean Wright Staley, 85, of Rural Retreat, found peace on November 7, 2020. She was born to the late James Walter Wright Sr. and Gracie Jane Hounshell Wright on April 16, 1935. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Vernon Staley; daughter, Beverly Joan Quinn; son-in-law, Walter Edward "Eddie" Cregger Jr.; and siblings and their spouses, James Walter (Edward) Wright Jr. (Joanne), Ora Lee Testerman (John), and Nellie Lindamood (Hope).
She is survived by her daughter, Ava Staley Cregger; granddaughters, Julie Bednarski (Frankie), Kelly Ann Davis, Brook Folden (Mike), and Emily Farris (Justin); great-grandchildren, Ethan Reynolds, Evan Reynolds, Zack Folden, and Cheyenne Farris; close friend, Gayle Johnston, and a host of other family and friends.
Jean believed strongly in the grace and mercy of God, and near the end of her life would recite daily, "Thank you God for your everlasting love and patience and unending forgiveness for our sins. Thank you for preparing me and joining me on my journey to the end. Amen". She has completed that journey in comfort, with the hope of a glorious reunion with her family and friends who have gone before her.
"Nannie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jean spent a great deal of time making sure they knew they were loved. She spent many years playing any number of games and encouraging them to succeed. She was a truly adored grandmother and will be profoundly missed by all her babies!
Funeral services were held at Rosewood Memorial Gardens Rural Retreat, Va., inside the Mausoleum at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, with Pastor Edward Schaack officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Rural Retreat High School Band/Music Program or St. Paul Lutheran Church. The family wishes to thank Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia in helping make her journey home a peaceful one.
