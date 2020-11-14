Doris Grubb Crittenden



Doris Grubb Crittenden, 89, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Aldersgate CCRC in Charlotte. She was born in Wytheville, Virginia, on September 6, 1931, to Charlie Frank and Hallie Sharpe Grubb.



After graduating from Wytheville High School, Doris took the train to Richmond to pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse. She began her nurse's training at the age of 16 at Grace Hospital School of Nursing. While there, Doris met her future husband, Thomas E. "Ed" Crittenden. They wed in 1950, and over the next seven years, she gave birth to their three children, Becky, David and Stephen. After moving to Charlotte in 1959, her life was filled with activities with her family, including Cub Scouts, classroom mother, Rainbow Girls, church activities, and sports. She returned to nursing when her children were older and worked in several medical practices in the Derita and Charlotte area. In retirement, she and Ed enjoyed traveling with friends and spending time with their grandchildren.



Doris was a longtime member of Cole Memorial United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and leading Disciple Bible Study classes for many years. She was also active in helping to start and lead the Nevin Community Organization. Doris was an avid reader and crossword puzzle master and spent many hours researching her family's genealogy.



Doris was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her siblings, Ralph L. Grubb, C. Douglas Grubb, and Walter R. Grubb; daughter, Rebecca Crittenden Boyce; son, Stephen W. Crittenden; great-grandson, Beckett H. Johnson.



She is survived by her sister, Irene G. Jones; brother, Lewis R. Grubb; son, David E. Crittenden (Susan) of Cary, N.C.; five grandchildren, Elizabeth T. Johnson (Jed), Sarah C. Fuller (Andy), Kathryn C. Appel (Tyler), Matthew D. Crittenden, and A. Tyler Crittenden, as well as four great-grandchildren.



A celebration service of Doris' life will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 1504 Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required.



Memorial donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631, or the Hero's Fund at Aldersgate CCRC, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.



Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 14, 2020.