Claude Henry Kendrick Jr.
1943 - 2020
July 14, 1943 - November 13, 2020

Claude Henry Kendrick Jr., age 77, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Claude Henry Sr. and Mildred Virginia Musick Kendrick and a United States Air Force Veteran.

Claude is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane Hall Kendrick of Bland, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Dawn and Rodney Mowery of Ada, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Bryan and Jennifer Kendrick of Honaker, Virginia; grandchildren, Jacob, Sara, Aubrey, Wesley, Braydn, Emily and Brycen.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 18, 2020.
