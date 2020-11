Pamela Coe FeltsNovember 6, 1959 - November 14, 2020Pamela Coe Felts, age 61, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert "Bobby" and Charlotte Cregger Coe and a member of New Betel United Methodist Church.Pam is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ethan and Brittany Felts of Wytheville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Anita Coe of Wytheville, and Todd and Jami Coe of Wytheville; special friends, Walter Felts of Wytheville, Zach Cooley of Wytheville, Jan Grossi of Max Meadows, and Liz Nelson of Rocky Gap; and grandson, Colby Felts of Wytheville.Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Steven Cornett. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.