Bobbi Lynn Tolley Crouse
July 17, 1959 - November 16, 2020
Bobbi Lynn Tolley Crouse, age 61, of Rural Retreat, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 22 years, Danny Crouse of Rural Retreat; parents, Carl and Patsy Pugh Tolley; daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica and Jason Olinger of Chilhowie, Ricci and Danny Burris of Galax, Carly Robinson of Seven Mile Ford, and Kate Robinson of Rural Retreat; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Tim Alderman of Wytheville; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Gayle Tolley of Rural Retreat; grandchildren, Beth, Myra, Billi, Eddie, Logan, Aydin, Jacob, and Shea; special friend and cousin, Donna Tolley Kolis of Cripple Creek; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Chapel Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 21, 2020.