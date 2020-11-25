James Earl Cline
James Earl Cline, age 80, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born in Wythe Co., Va., on March 2, 1940, the son of the late Charlie and Mildred Cline. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Amburn and Virginia Cullop and a brother, J.C. Cline.
He is survived by a son, James Ray Cline of Bristol, Tenn.; sister, Shirley Thomas of Rural Retreat; brothers, David Rex Cline and Peggy, James Eddie Cline and Bonnie, all of Wytheville, Va.; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Crigger officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Cline family.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 25, 2020.