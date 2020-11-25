Charles Crawford Pike
December 25, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Charles Crawford Pike, age 84, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold R. and Nellie Crawford Pike; a sister, Elizabeth Goad; three brothers, Ed, Lee, and Benny Pike.
Charles was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by a son, Charles Wayne People of Wytheville; three brothers, Foster and Jewell Pike of Tennessee, Don Pike of Massachusetts, and Wayne and Martha Pike, of Bland.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the West End Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Rick Lindamood. There will be no visitation for Mr. Pike. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Southwest Virginia, 600 W. Ridge Road, Wytheville, VA 24382.
.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Pike family.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 25, 2020.