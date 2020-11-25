Reverend Edward A. Richardson
June 9, 1936 - November 20, 2020
The Reverend Edward Allen Richardson, age 84, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born on June 9, 1936, in Woodlawn, Va., the son of the late Claud Marvin and Mary Alice Alderman Richardson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stanley Richardson.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian "Netsy" Fogus Richardson; two daughters, Rachel Richardson White and special friend, Ed Davis, of Wytheville, and Karen Richardson Ferrell and husband, Tommy, of Daleville, Va.; grandchildren, April Richardson Glass, Mary West, Annie White, Kristen Flack, Trae Ferrell, Logan Ferrell and Ben Ferrell; and three sisters, Fay Williams and Kenneth of Mt. Airy, N.C., Sue Adams and Ronald of The Rock, Ga., and Gale Cox and Bill of Simpsonville, S.C.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Appalachian Conference Cemetery, Dublin, Va., with Bishop Preston Mathena and Tommy Ferrell officiating.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Richardson family.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 25, 2020.