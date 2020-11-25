Lawrence "Larry" Wilhite



January 28, 1931 - November 22, 2020



Lawrence Paul "Larry" Wilhite, age 89, of Speedwell, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1931, in Moberly, Mo., to the late Chester Sterling and Emma Miller Wilhite. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucile Hess Wilhite; and sister, Carolyn Cure.



Lawrence was a veteran having served in the United States Army. He was retired from U.S. Forestry Service. He enjoyed being active in the Virginia Master Naturalist, Wytheville Master Gardeners and Wytheville Tree Committee.



Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Holly and John Burton of Temple, Ga.; four sons and daughters-in-law, Paul Wilhite of Madison, Wisc., Jeff and Veronica Harvey of San Antonio, Texas, Scott and Karen Harvey of Speedwell, and Thomas and Lisa Gentile Harvey of St. Cloud, Minn.; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.



The Wilhite Family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 25, 2020.