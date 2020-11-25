Menu
Mary Hunley Mabe
1934 - 2020
Mary Hunley Mabe

November 28, 1934 - November 20, 2020

Mary Lee Hunley Mabe, age 85, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

She was born on November 28, 1934, in Wythe County, daughter of the late James and Helen Richardson Hunley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Mabe; her son, Joel Craig Mabe; and brother, Jack Hunley. Mary was a member of West End United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kim Mabe, Jamie and Lisa Mabe, all of Wytheville; sister, Linda and Gary Green of Tennessee; brother, Bobby and Josey Hunley of Groseclose, Va.; sister-in-law, Clenda Hunley of Wytheville; four grandchildren, Hanna Leigh Collins, Daniel Craig Mabe, Peyton Graham Mabe, and Eli Mansfield Mabe; great-grandchild, Josie Collins; several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Lindamood officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West End UMC Building Fund.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Mabe family.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
