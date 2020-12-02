Menu
Search
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ranny Paul "R.P." Gravley
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Ranny Paul "R.P." Gravley

March 8, 1946 - November 25, 2020

Ranny Paul "R.P." Gravley, age 74, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1946, in Wythe County, the son of the late James Elbert and Virgie Viars Gravley. He was also preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jean Gravley; two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Deborah Gravley, and Greg and Stephanie Gravley, all of Wytheville, Va.; two special grandchildren, Drew and Cason Gravley; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Fort Chiswell Church of God with the Reverend Kenneth Quesenberry officiating.

Interment followed at Mt. Mitchell UMC Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, the church will be following social distancing protocol, but friends are encouraged to come following these guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Gravley family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fort Chiswell Church of God
Funeral services provided by:
Barnett Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
November 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 29, 2020