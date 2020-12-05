Shirley Mae Stroupe Jenkins
September 20, 1939 - November 29, 2020
Shirley Mae Stroupe Jenkins, age 81, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1939, in Wythe County, the daughter of the late Gleaves Raymond and Stella Mae Stroupe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walker E. Jenkins; her stepfather, Randall Mabe; two brothers, Ernest and Eugene Stroupe; one sister, Lydia Collins; and a special niece, Alta Thompson.
Those left to cherish Shirley's memory are two brothers, William and Dallas Stroupe; one sister-in-law, Helen Stroupe; a very special nephew (like-a-son), Donald "Pete" Stroupe (Martha); a special niece, Brenda "Susie" Buck; four stepchildren, Judy (Wayne) Spraker, Max, Leon and Grady Jenkins, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several other nieces, nephews and friends.
Shirl was a very talented lady. She played the piano and guitar beautifully and played for many, many church services and funerals. She taught her niece, Nancy, as a child, to play the piano. She was also a gifted gospel music songwriter and her late niece, Alta, sang and recorded several of her songs. She was truly a blessing to us and we will miss her until we see her again in Heaven.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in West End Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 5, 2020.