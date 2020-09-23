Tracy Gale York
December 14, 1967 - September 15, 2020
Tracy Gale York, age 52, of Wedgefield, South Carolina, passed away on September 15, 2020.
A native of Wythe County, Virginia, Gale was the daughter of Jimmie and Susan York of Barren Springs, and the granddaughter of Daniel "Teet" and Stella Lawson Jennings and Isaac Andrew and Willie Myrtle Carpenter York. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie York and her grandparents.
Gale was a graduate of Central Carolina Technical College. She was a registered nurse and worked in hospitals and home health in the Sumter, South Carolina area. Her elderly patients adored her as she was devoted to caring for the patients and their families. As she was an animal lover, numerous creatures found a loving home with Gale. She was a proud mother and "GMama" and loved spoiling her grandbabies.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Susan Jennings York of Barren Springs, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Wanda Gertin of Shreveport, La.; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Gertin and Maria Burgos of Wedgefield, S.C.; daughter, Tabitha Gertin of Wedgefield, S.C.; grandchildren, Isaiah Scott, Viktor Burgos and Selena Burgos; sister and brother-in-law, Crystal and Franklin Cregger of Pulaski, Va.; nephews, Julian Cregger and Nicholas Cregger, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reese Funeral Home Chapel in Austinville, Va. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Sumter SPCA, 1140 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150, or to the Pulaski County Humane Society, 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, VA 24084.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
. The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va., is serving the York family.