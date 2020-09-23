Linda "Michelle" Richard



November 24, 1948 - September 14, 2020



Linda "Michelle" Richard, a longtime resident of Highland Township, Michigan, died on September 14, 2020, after suffering cardiac arrest while traveling to Broadway, North Carolina, with her soulmate, Don Provan, to begin their new life together. She was 71 years old.



She was preceded in death by Paul Richard, her beloved husband of twenty-nine years in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Monique (Joe) Kincer; stepdaughter, Jan Sommers; stepson, Greg (Susan) Richard; grandchildren, Chris (Beth) Sommers, and Jennifer (Brad) Exner; great-grandchildren, Emily and Jackson Sommers, Grayson and Evan Exner; cousins, Al and Donna, as well as many extended family members, dear friends, and her kitty, Carmelo.



Services was held privately with interment in Milford Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Mercy Health Foundation, 2213 Cherry Street, Toledo, OH 43608.



Obituary is a courtesy of Grubb Funeral Home.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 23, 2020.