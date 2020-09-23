Menu
Search
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Jean Lanham
Donna Jean (Cressell) Lanham

Donna Jean (Cressell) Lanham, age 77, passed from this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home in the mountains she loved in Rural Retreat, Va., surrounded by family and friends.

Donna is survived by her son, Jeff Linkous and his wife, Rhonda; grandson, David Brewer and his fiancee', Leslie Sparks; granddaughter, Amanda Helton and her husband, Adam; her grandson, Jeff Linkous Jr.; her granddaughter, Angel Linkous; her sister, Hazel Archambault and her husband, Willie; her great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Per Donna's request, there will be no visitation, viewing, or public service. She will be laid to rest in her beloved mountains.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department, or the charity of your choice.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Lanham family. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindsey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.