Donna Jean (Cressell) Lanham
Donna Jean (Cressell) Lanham, age 77, passed from this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home in the mountains she loved in Rural Retreat, Va., surrounded by family and friends.
Donna is survived by her son, Jeff Linkous and his wife, Rhonda; grandson, David Brewer and his fiancee', Leslie Sparks; granddaughter, Amanda Helton and her husband, Adam; her grandson, Jeff Linkous Jr.; her granddaughter, Angel Linkous; her sister, Hazel Archambault and her husband, Willie; her great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Per Donna's request, there will be no visitation, viewing, or public service. She will be laid to rest in her beloved mountains.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department, or the charity of your choice
.
.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 23, 2020.