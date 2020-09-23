Linda Ruth Landey Saliba



February 29, 1936 - September 17, 2020



Linda Ruth Landey Saliba, passed in Leesburg, Virginia, after a long illness.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Samir N. Saliba; children, Samira Saliba Phillips (Mark), David Saliba (Gina), and Juliet Huffman (Jeremy); brother, H. Max Landey Jr. (Anne); grandchildren, Laila Phillips, John, Holly, Sophie and Andrew Saliba, Alex Hylton, and Anna, Emory and Grace Huffman, as well as treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and her beloved and iconic dachshund, Pearl.



Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, daughter of Inez Spell Landey and Herbert Max Landey, Linda was a proud graduate of Newcomb College of Tulane University. A longtime resident of Emory, Virginia, she was a talented and passionate artist and her watercolor paintings, block prints and origami collages are treasured by many friends and relatives. Her artistic abilities included a beautiful, trained soprano voice. Gifted with a green thumb, Linda loved spending time in her garden and cultivating her large collection of houseplants. She had a keen eye for antique and vintage furnishings and was ahead of her time in her ability to recycle, repurpose and see the beauty in ordinary things. Linda was also an avid reader and loved watching movies.



Due to the current circumstances, arrangements will be announced at a later time.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, that Linda's memory be honored with a donation to an arts organization, a library or literacy organization, or an animal rescue organization of your choice.



Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 23, 2020.