Clarence Herman Campbell
March 19, 1925 - September 5, 2020
Clarence Herman Campbell, 95, of 980 Sheffey School Rd, Wytheville Va., died on September 5, 2020, at 2:35 a.m. at his home after a brief illness.
Remains were cremated and will be interred at a private family ceremony at Southwest Virginia Veteran Cemetery with full military rites. A celebration of life service for Clarence Campbell will be held at Wytheville First Church of God, 1135 Cove Road, with the Rev Donn Sunshine officiating on September 25, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Mr. Campbell was born on March 19, 1925, in Casey's Creek, Kentucky, to the Reverend Jesse David and Celia (Osborne) Campbell. He married Joan Evolyn Godwin on February 3, 1951, in Valparaiso, Indiana. He served his country in World War II in the South Pacific. He lived the majority of his life in Ottawa, Ill., and relocated to Va. to be closer to his family. He was a member of the Wytheville First Church of God. He retired from Libbey Owens Ford, Ottawa, Ill., in 1987 after 34 years of service. He was a devout Christian, a fun and loving father, Papa and Great Papa, a plaster crafter, an avid mushroom hunter, gardener and fisherman.
He is survived by his three children, a son, Clarence "Butch" (Connie) Campbell of Max Meadows, Va., and two daughters, Laurie (Craig) Tessmer of Lexington N.C., and Rene' (Robert) of Mooresville, N.C. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and twelve great – grandchildren, they all survive him. He is also survived by two brothers, Earl Campbell Campbellsville, Ky., and Willard Campbell Springfield, Mass.
He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Joan, his parents, six sisters Connie Lester, Bonnie Cox, Belle Kessler, Edna Dixon, Rose Williams, and Barbara Cowen; and three brothers, Albert, Howard and Charles "Junior" Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child of Promise, P.O. Box 2316, Anderson IN 46018-2316, or Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia, 1155 N 4th St., Wytheville, Va.
