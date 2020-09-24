Peggy was such a warm and friendly lady. She will be greatly missed. I first met Peggy at Dr. Kuiken’s office in Floyd, Va. I loved talking with her and complimenting her on her gorgeous hair. When we started talking, we learned that we both worked in Floyd and lived on the same road in Patrick County. Later on, I noticed that I would sometimes get behind the same vehicle on my way home. Thinking that maybe it was she, I tried to keep up with the car to see if it turned into her driveway. Well, it took me a few tries before I could determine it was indeed Peggy because she would always get away from me. What I learned was that even though I could practically bounce down the mountain like a rock, I just couldn’t keep up with her. I was never able to understand how a woman driving a big SUV could outdrive me in a sedan. And, she was able to keep it completely between the lines while I fudged. I spent my entire work career driving up and down that mountain, oftentimes with a very heavy foot, but I will always fondly remember how a woman 20 years my senior was able to leave me in the dust.

Anita Foley Friend September 23, 2020