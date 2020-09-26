Menu
Steven Wayne Pugh
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Steven Wayne Pugh

December 21, 1949 - August 24, 2020

Steven Wayne Pugh, age 70, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Amos & Doris Pugh; his son-in-law, Kevin Akers and his grandparents; L.D. & Nellie Pugh.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Pugh, his son; Eric Pugh and his daughter, Elaine Pugh Akers, all of the home; two sisters, Kathy & King Merindino of Walkersville, Maryland and Linda Smith of Titusville, Florida; brother, Allen & Nancy Pugh of Sumter, SC; sister-in-law, Gerri Lynch of Georgia; best friend, Bobby Burnett; grandson, Micah Akers. A private graveside service for Steve was held at Bethany UMC Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, is serving the Pugh family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 26, 2020.
