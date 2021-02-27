Alice Frye Tilson
October 6, 1959 - February 23, 2021
Alice Frye Tilson, 61, of Springfield, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on October 6, 1959, to the late Gerald and Louise Fry in Wytheville, Va. In addition to her parents, she was greeted in heaven by her brother, Jerry Frye, and her son, Mark Amburn.
Alice is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dan Tilson; daughter, Jessica (Gregg) Randolph of Maryville, Tenn.; brothers, Rex (Janice) Frye of Pinellas Park, Fla., and Roger (Karen) Frye of Wytheville, Va.; sister-in-law, Dawn Frye of Rural Retreat, Va.; and grandchildren, Dawson and Izzy Randolph.
As an avid sports fan, Alice was often found cheering for any of her favorite teams: Nationals, Redskins, and VT Hokies. She was a loyal employee of the optical department at Costco for over 21 years. She always enjoyed time with family and was especially proud of her title of "Nana" to her grandchildren. She will be missed by family, friends, and her fur babies, Snickers and Tater Bug.
A memorial service to honor Alice's life will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, Virginia.
A service of remembrance will be conducted 7 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Barnett Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gregg Randolph. The funeral home is taking measures to reduce to the spread of any potential illness. In an effort to keep the family and friends attending services safe we ask that you extend your love and care through kind words and a warm smile rather than traditional hugging and handshaking. Face coverings are required by Virginia Executive Order.
A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat at the mausoleum with Pastor Jeff Wilhoitte officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Feb. 27, 2021.