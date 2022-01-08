Menu
Aline Jackson Ogle
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA
Aline Jackson Ogle

June 16, 1929 - December 29, 2021

Lois Aline Ogle, age 92, of Austinville, passed away on December 29, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen C. Ogle Sr. and her parents, Robert M. and Flora Rash Jackson.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann and Richard Rambo and Jane O. Frazier; three sons, Glen C. Jr. and Charlene Ogle, David and Sue Ogle, and Danny and Michelle Ogle; three sisters, June Weatherman, Margie Lawson and Sammie Lucas, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Jackson Family Cemetery, Ivanhoe, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Forest United Methodist Church Youth Group. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Ogle family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 8, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
