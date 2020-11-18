Menu
Search
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alma Virginia Jackson
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Alma Virginia Jackson

April 23, 1938 - November 07, 2020

Alma Virginia Jackson, age 82, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William B. and Frances Umberger Thomas. Alma is survived by her daughters, Lisa Ann Jackson of Wytheville and Angela Dawn Jackson of Wytheville; and William E. Thomas of Richmond.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside a service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Galilee Christian Church Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Galilee Christian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.