Alma Virginia Jackson
April 23, 1938 - November 07, 2020
Alma Virginia Jackson, age 82, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William B. and Frances Umberger Thomas. Alma is survived by her daughters, Lisa Ann Jackson of Wytheville and Angela Dawn Jackson of Wytheville; and William E. Thomas of Richmond.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside a service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Galilee Christian Church Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 18, 2020.