Alvin "AL" Andrews
September, 7, 1940 - September 24, 2020
Alvin "Al" Andrews, 80, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Zona Andrews: siblings, Charles Andrews, Rose Marie Krimm, and his beloved twin, Alfred Andrews; and one grandson, Gaston Tilley.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Helen Andrews; sister, Roberta Reese; stepchildren, Patty (Gary) Tilley and David (Kathryn) Umberger; grandchildren, Jordan (Travis) Hoge and Ryan Umberger; great-granddaughter, Harper Hoge; and numerous other family members and special friends.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Jonathan Hamman.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of his special life to Holy Advent Lutheran Church, c/o Fred Cox, 4955 Stoney Fork Rd., Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
The Andrews family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.