Alvin "AL" AndrewsSeptember, 7, 1940 - September 24, 2020Alvin "Al" Andrews, 80, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Zona Andrews: siblings, Charles Andrews, Rose Marie Krimm, and his beloved twin, Alfred Andrews; and one grandson, Gaston Tilley.Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Helen Andrews; sister, Roberta Reese; stepchildren, Patty (Gary) Tilley and David (Kathryn) Umberger; grandchildren, Jordan (Travis) Hoge and Ryan Umberger; great-granddaughter, Harper Hoge; and numerous other family members and special friends.Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Jonathan Hamman.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of his special life to Holy Advent Lutheran Church, c/o Fred Cox, 4955 Stoney Fork Rd., Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Andrews family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.