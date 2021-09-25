Andrew Quinten Boyles
June 13, 1937 - September 16, 2021
Andrew Quinten "Q" Boyles, passed away on September 16, 2021.
He was born in Ceres, Virginia, in 1937. Quinten served in the U.S. Air Force for three years. He attended Marion Senior High School.
Quinten served as an attendant and manager of Marion Auto Parts Store. He also worked at the Abingdon Auto Parts Store. Where he lived for a number of years. Quinten enjoyed playing his guitar and singing Bluegrass and Country songs. He was in a Bluegrass Band and traveled to many Bluegrass Festivals including but not limited to Galax Old Fiddlers Convention. He was in an exercise group on Mondays and Wednesdays, and they laughed and smiled when he did a jig at the end of the session.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Flossie Graham Hubble and Philip Gideon Boyles; a sister, Phyllis Simons; a brother, Michael Boyles; a brother-in-law, Luther West; and a granddaughter, Sarah Fuller. He is survived by his daughter, Denise and BJ Johnson of Marion, Virginia; a sister, Wanda West of Marion, Virginia; and a very special friend and niece, Debbie Johnson of Bland County, Virginia. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews and many friends. He was very humble and kind.
"Rest In Peace MY DEAR Uncle Quentin"
A celebration of Andrew's life will held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 25, 2021.