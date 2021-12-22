Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Angela Denice "Angie" Rosenbaum
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
Angela "Angie" Denice Rosenbaum

September 9, 1978 - December 15, 2021

Angela Denice "Angie" Rosenbaum, age 43 of New York, formally of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Angie was born on September 9, 1978 to her parents Eldon Dean and Betty "Peewee" Rosenbaum of Wytheville.

Survivors include Angie's sons, Hunter Dale Ward and Jenna Gollehon of Chilhowie; Bryce Logan Dotson of Wytheville; brother and sister-in-law, John Dean and Mary Ann Rosenbaum of Wytheville; nephew, Luke Mason Rosenbaum of Wytheville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Evergreen Cemetery Hwy 21 South / Grayson Turnpike with Pastor Steve Alderman and Alan Rouse officiating. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Rosenbaum family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Hwy 21 South, Grayson Turnpike, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.