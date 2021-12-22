Angela "Angie" Denice Rosenbaum
September 9, 1978 - December 15, 2021
Angela Denice "Angie" Rosenbaum, age 43 of New York, formally of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Angie was born on September 9, 1978 to her parents Eldon Dean and Betty "Peewee" Rosenbaum of Wytheville.
Survivors include Angie's sons, Hunter Dale Ward and Jenna Gollehon of Chilhowie; Bryce Logan Dotson of Wytheville; brother and sister-in-law, John Dean and Mary Ann Rosenbaum of Wytheville; nephew, Luke Mason Rosenbaum of Wytheville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Evergreen Cemetery Hwy 21 South / Grayson Turnpike with Pastor Steve Alderman and Alan Rouse officiating. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Rosenbaum family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.