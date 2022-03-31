Anita Murray Dixon



January 23, 1952 - March 28, 2022



Anita Murray Dixon, 70, of Marion, Va., peacefully left this world surrounded by her family at sunrise on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Murray; her sister, Dianne Murray; and her father, Kelly Murray; all of Marion, Va.



She is survived by her son, Jacob Murray; her daughter-in-law, Erin McCalla; her granddaughters, Violet Marie and Sissy Rose, all of Earlysville, Va.; her brother, Donald Murray of Marion, Va.; and special friends, Mildred Lester and Kenneth Moore.



Her beauty, both physically and spiritually, was unsurpassed and well known. Her work ethic and drive to live as fully as possible in the face of staggering adversity was an unrivaled and humbling testament to her unbreakable faith in God and an inspiration to all fortunate enough to know her.



She enjoyed more than 20 years in the radio advertisement business at WMEV-FM94 and cherished that time and those people dearly. She was an avid gardener and looked forward to working the earth in the splendor of her home tucked into the mountains by Hungry Mother State Park every spring and summer. She was proud to have the honor of assisting with the care of her beloved father in his final years and could often be found driving him all over the countryside. She also treasured her time while working in the Nashville, Tenn., real estate industry before settling in Marion, Va., with her son in 1990.



She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend to all who knew her. In keeping with her wishes, a private service will be held with close family, but any who wish to celebrate her life are encouraged to do so in their own ways freely.



In lieu of flowers, condolences, or sympathy, her family would ask that they take some time to visit, support, and bring joy to the disabled and elderly in their communities.



Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 31, 2022.