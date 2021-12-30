Menu
Anita Marie Quesenberry
Anita Marie Quesenberry

Anita M. Quesenberry, 91, of Indian Valley, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hubert Quesenberry; parents, Taswell and Ocie Hollandsworth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Turman and Gladys Quesenberry; sisters, Winnie Dalton, Beulah Gallimore, Nina Browning, and Lilas Webb; and granddaughter, Betty Quesenberry.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Darel and Patty Quesenberry, Garrett and Aileen Quesenberry, and Andrew and Lynda Quesenberry; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Sutphin (Luis Izaguirre); grandchildren, Billy and Christy Quesenberry, Bobby and Candace Quesenberry, Brandon and Sheena Quesenberry, Jennifer and Brian Sutphin, Heather and Jonathan Gallimore, Brandey and Casey McPeak and Elizabeth and Logan Shepherd; 18 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson; step-grandchildren, Renie and Megan Gates and Maggie and Zoey Snavely; two step great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene Gallimore, Vada Cox, Brenda and Russell Howell, Josephine Alderman, Wanda and Dwayne Grubb, Martha and Jimmie Bower; brother, Ren Hollandsworth; brother-in-law, Connie Browning; and sister-in-law, Lillian Quesenberry.

Funeral service were held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Lowell Hopkins and Elder Carlton Brown officiating. Interment followed in the Indian Creek Cemetery. The family received friends at the church from Noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church
VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church
VA
