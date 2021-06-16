Anna Lee Lowe
August 14, 1923 - June 5, 2021
Anna Lee Lowe, age 97, passed away on June 5, 2021, at the JourneyCare Hospice at Northwest Community Hospital in Cook County, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Anna had been in the care of Alden Health and Rehab Care in Long Grove, Illinois, for the past thirteen years.
She was born in Russell County, Virginia, and spent most of her life in Smyth County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Jay A. and Myrtle E. (Inscore) Lowe. She was predeceased by her sister, Mattie R. (Lowe) Boone, and brothers, Robert J. Lowe, James D. Lowe, William "Bill" H. Lowe, Bradley B. Lowe, Belvin R. Lowe, and Franklin "Frank" D. Lowe.
At a very young age, Anna took on the responsibility of taking care of her brothers and family, which continued for many years until their death. Anna loved working in her garden and was very good at making sure that she had beautiful flower gardens which caught the attention of everyone. She was also an excellent cook and homemaker. Anna loved going to church. Anna was a faithful member of the Chilhowie Baptist Church in Virginia for over forty years and enjoyed the many activities and services there and singing in the choir. She also attended several other churches in the area. She enjoyed the many times she and her brother Belvin spent at the Senior Citizen Center in Marion, where they played bingo, card games, and associated with many of her friends. She also loved going on field trips with members of her church. She was overjoyed to have had the opportunity to attend a revival where Reverent Billy Graham was a guest speaker. Also, another favorite field trip was going to the "Andy Griffith Museum", in North Carolina. Anna, with her sister Mattie, were able to serve their country during World War ll by working at the Defense Plant in Marion, Virginia, assembling airplane parts. She felt this was a very remarkable experience in her life.
Anna is survived by her nieces, Judy C. (Lowe) Metelski, Mary E. (Lowe) Kerr and (Ken), and Vicki K. (Lowe) Steciuk. Also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends.
When we think of Anna, and the remarkable dedication and sacrifices that she so unselfishly gave, we shall never forget her and she will always remain in our hearts forever.
Graveside services were held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Laurel Springs Cemetery in Marion, Va., with Pastor Chuck Herrell officiating.
