Anne S. Grace



January 6, 1939 - December 23, 2021



With respect and sadness, we announce the passing of Anne Sanders Grace, 82, on December 23, 2021, on Hilton Head Island. She was surrounded by her family and beloved friends. On January 6, 1939, Rachel Anne Sanders was born in Abingdon, Virginia, to her parents, Harold Cox Sanders and Evelyn Warren Maiden. Anne attended William King High School where she played basketball and led crowds as a cheerleader. She proudly graduated Radford College in 1961 and taught elementary school in Tidewater, Virginia before marrying U.S. Air Force pilot Bobbie Lee Grace in 1962. Together they saw the world.



As an Air Force wife, homemaker, and mother of four children, Anne's life was always on the move. She excelled at creating warm, loving homes for her family and hosting wonderful gatherings for friends and business guests throughout Bob's career. Generously, Anne donated her time as a volunteer to many organizations, helping neighbors and strangers alike. Over time, her great passion for reading combined with her deep Christian faith inspiring her to begin a career as a writer, blogger, and speaker with a particular focus on "grace." In 1997, Anne and Bob retired to the Lowcountry where her dream of living near the beach came true. As a member of the Colleton River, Hampton Hall, and Tidepointe communities, Anne enjoyed connecting with others over dinner, through bible study, and in book groups. She will be remembered by all as a quiet, kind, gracious woman with a compassionate heart.



She is survived by her sister, Sue Campbell (Dave); brother, Warren Sanders (Barbara); her children, Jessica Brim (Bill), Julie Grace (Paul Bukowski), Jill Grace Rausch, Jason Grace, AFS son, Eduardo Larenas (Lisa Shakelford); her grandchildren, Maggie, Rachel, Kyra, Sophia, Carter, Anna, Avari, Evie, and Logan, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A funeral will be held at Christian Renewal Church, 95 Gardner Drive, HHI at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Volunteers In Medicine Clinic" of Hilton Head.



Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 29, 2021.