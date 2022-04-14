Annie Boothe Jones
Annie Boothe Jones, 92, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brady and Alma Boothe; husband, Leonard J. Jones; son-in-law, Paul Carroll; daughter, Linda J. Huff; and siblings, Thelma Smith, Brady Boothe Jr., Edna Moles, Virginia Graham, Estelle Shealor, Nancy Bragg, Jean Huff and Christine Horton.
She is survived by her children, Frances Carroll, Betty and Fred Bowyer, Shirley and David Yeatts, Janie Jones, Brenda and John Conroy Jr., and Laurie and Roger Hurt; grandchildren, Dale Phillips, James Phillips, Chad and Melissa Mills, Crystal and Derick Burton, Charles Carroll, John and Sierra Conroy, Ann Conroy, and Angela Huff; great-grandchildren, Bailey Mills, Kenzie Mills, Jaxon Mills, Grace Burton, Kayleigh Burton, and Letty Conroy; brothers, Jimmy and Betty Boothe, Joe and Mary Boothe; person in time of need to talk to was Graham Mitchell.
Mom's passion was her love of her children and grandchildren. She was also known as "Granny" to anyone who came to her home. The cookie jar and fridge was open to anyone. She had the greenest thumb of anyone. Her yard was always in bloom with flowers, if anyone needed sewing she was the one and it was done with a smile.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Graham Mitchell officiating. The interment followed in Beaver Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 14, 2022.