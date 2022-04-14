Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Boothe Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Annie Boothe Jones

Annie Boothe Jones, 92, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brady and Alma Boothe; husband, Leonard J. Jones; son-in-law, Paul Carroll; daughter, Linda J. Huff; and siblings, Thelma Smith, Brady Boothe Jr., Edna Moles, Virginia Graham, Estelle Shealor, Nancy Bragg, Jean Huff and Christine Horton.

She is survived by her children, Frances Carroll, Betty and Fred Bowyer, Shirley and David Yeatts, Janie Jones, Brenda and John Conroy Jr., and Laurie and Roger Hurt; grandchildren, Dale Phillips, James Phillips, Chad and Melissa Mills, Crystal and Derick Burton, Charles Carroll, John and Sierra Conroy, Ann Conroy, and Angela Huff; great-grandchildren, Bailey Mills, Kenzie Mills, Jaxon Mills, Grace Burton, Kayleigh Burton, and Letty Conroy; brothers, Jimmy and Betty Boothe, Joe and Mary Boothe; person in time of need to talk to was Graham Mitchell.

Mom's passion was her love of her children and grandchildren. She was also known as "Granny" to anyone who came to her home. The cookie jar and fridge was open to anyone. She had the greenest thumb of anyone. Her yard was always in bloom with flowers, if anyone needed sewing she was the one and it was done with a smile.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Graham Mitchell officiating. The interment followed in Beaver Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.