Anthony Drayton "Tony" Conley
October 26, 1956 - June 5, 2021
On June 5, 2021, Anthony "Tony" Drayton Conley, Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Colleague, passed away peacefully in Bastian, Va., surrounded by the love of his children, Greta and Denver, at the age of 64. He now joins his wife, Carol Kinser Conley, who passed away in October of 2020. They were married in September of 1985. He was also preceded in death by his parents, James Watt and Phyllis (Kidd) Conley, and brother, Carlton M. Conley.
Tony was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on October 26, 1956. He worked at the rock quarry construction, as well as on construction of the East River Mountain tunnel. He had worked at a factory for over 30 years before retiring. He was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing and hunting. He loved to coach football and baseball with Denver being a part of the team. Tony started playing guitar at 10 years old and played in a band for many years.
Tony will be remembered by his two children, Greta Ann Conley and Anthony Denver Conley; and his sisters, Jamie Shewey McFadden and Javette Alford. He is also survived by three nieces, Latrayle Wheeler, Megan Cox, and Amy Saunders (Clay); and three nephews, Kellen Shewey, Josh Buchanan, and R.J. Buchanan. Additionally, he is survived by eight great-nieces, one great-nephew, two great-great nephews, and one great great-niece. Tony was a friend to all and made many friends he came to know while playing in the band Six Shooter.
Services will be held at Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with the family receiving visitors from 4 until 5 p.m. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m. He was cremated according to his wishes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Bland County Rescue Squad. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 12, 2021.