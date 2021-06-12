Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Drayton "Tony" Conley
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Anthony Drayton "Tony" Conley

October 26, 1956 - June 5, 2021

On June 5, 2021, Anthony "Tony" Drayton Conley, Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Colleague, passed away peacefully in Bastian, Va., surrounded by the love of his children, Greta and Denver, at the age of 64. He now joins his wife, Carol Kinser Conley, who passed away in October of 2020. They were married in September of 1985. He was also preceded in death by his parents, James Watt and Phyllis (Kidd) Conley, and brother, Carlton M. Conley.

Tony was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on October 26, 1956. He worked at the rock quarry construction, as well as on construction of the East River Mountain tunnel. He had worked at a factory for over 30 years before retiring. He was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing and hunting. He loved to coach football and baseball with Denver being a part of the team. Tony started playing guitar at 10 years old and played in a band for many years.

Tony will be remembered by his two children, Greta Ann Conley and Anthony Denver Conley; and his sisters, Jamie Shewey McFadden and Javette Alford. He is also survived by three nieces, Latrayle Wheeler, Megan Cox, and Amy Saunders (Clay); and three nephews, Kellen Shewey, Josh Buchanan, and R.J. Buchanan. Additionally, he is survived by eight great-nieces, one great-nephew, two great-great nephews, and one great great-niece. Tony was a friend to all and made many friends he came to know while playing in the band Six Shooter.

Services will be held at Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with the family receiving visitors from 4 until 5 p.m. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m. He was cremated according to his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Bland County Rescue Squad. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
Wytheville,, VA
Jun
12
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.