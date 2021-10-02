Menu
Anthony Ralph "Tony" Haga
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Anthony "Tony" Ralph Haga

April 12, 1969 - September 30, 2021

MARION, Va.

Anthony "Tony" Ralph Haga, age 52, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.

Tony was born on April 12, 1969, in Marion, Va. Tony was a 1987 graduate of Marion Senior High School. After high school, Tony began his career in music. He was a talented and accomplished musician and song writer throughout the years. He opened for numerous bands, travelling up and down the east coast. Tony had a true passion for his music and loved every minute of it. No matter if he was performing or writing, he was always using and building on the gift he had. His infectious personality and ability to move a crowd and performances will never be forgotten.

Tony was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Lonnie and Bradley Blevins; grandparents, William and June Rouse, and Christine Surber and husband, David, and Emery Haga; along with two uncles, Warren Rouse and Forrest Kendall Haga.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Melissa Haga; his parents, Lonnie Ralph and Bonnie Rouse Haga; his special brother, Joel Haga; aunts and uncles, Sandra Greer and husband, Blaine, Patricia Amos and husband, Gene, Karen Jones and husband Jimmy, and Sherry Cline and husband, John; several other loving family, friends, many special cousins; and a special friend, Moette.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Haga family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Oct
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
25 Entries
Sorry to hear that news I didn't even kno.What else can you say TONY,man wasn't that guy the best we all have had some great times with him smiling and laughing..Damn Good times with Tony.Really sorry to here that.See you on the other side my brother.
Brian freeman
Friend
October 16, 2021
Bonnie & Ralph, this is a little late but I wanted you to know I am so so sorry about Tony. Parents are hit hard when their child leaves. Again, I am so sorry for your loss & will think of you every day & keep you in my prayers. Think of all the joy you had with Tony - memories help a lot. Love to all.


Alma Jean (Johnson) & Carl Pennington
Friend
October 11, 2021
I’m sorry for your loss.
Missy Sawyers
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
Hugs and prayers to Bonnie and all of the family. I am so sorry for your loss.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
October 5, 2021
Bonnie, I'm so sorry for your loss and the pain you must be enduring. Sending love and prayers to you and your family.
Lucy Irvin
Classmate
October 4, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your precious son. Hugs, much love and prayers for peach and comfort. Love Linda Heath Tudor
LINDA TUDOR
Family
October 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Derek Hamm
Friend
October 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers.
Melissa Trail
Friend
October 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. In loving memory of a wonderful friend.
Danielle Martin
Friend
October 3, 2021
Every guitar player has an idol. I hear them say all the time the guitarists that inspired them were people like, Jimmy Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Paige etc . but mine was Tony! I was 10 years old when him and my sister started dating and when I heard him play guitar I was hooked on wanting to play like he did. I was constantly wanting him to show me how to play what he was playing or if I could play his killer guitar rig! I still play guitar and love it and if it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't be a guitar player! Whenever I've been asked who is your guitar idol? It is Tony!! My guitar teacher and idol and brother for many years!! You will be missed Tony! GOD BLESS THE FAMILY!!!
Troy Fisher
Friend
October 3, 2021
Dear Haga Family,
As a fellow musician friend I'd like to extend my deepest condolences for your loss of Tony.
He was one of the most talented musicians and performers I've ever known. He and his gift will be greatly missed.
I hope that you can find comfort in knowing that he's now sharing his gift with loved ones in heaven.
Sharon Widener Peterson
Friend
October 3, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. 20 years of loud rockin with tony. I feel so sorry for the family. R I P. TONY U WERE THE BEST !!!
Randall Anders
Friend
October 3, 2021
Tony will be truly missed. I remember in high school coming over to either sit and take care of Joe while Bonnie and Ralph went out or help with the trade times in the basement or the garage I think it's been so long ago when it first started and even helping deliver the trade times. I like my little crush on you as a teenager. I was into the long hair bands and you had that spitting image and you were a great musician.
Kath Collins
Friend
October 3, 2021
Words never come easy at times like these, but special memories are like holding hands. Remember love never ends-- you are always together. Our prayers are with you all....
BJ JOHNSON
Friend
October 3, 2021
Bonnie/Ralph, So sorry. Tony was a special guy. Full of talent. I pray for God's comfort for you and the family in this difficult time.
Mike Lindsey
October 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your son's passing. May God give you comfort and peace as you travel this road. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Helen Vernon
Friend
October 2, 2021
Missy, I’m so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God give you all strength and comfort during the very difficult time, as only he can do. Sending hugs and prayers for you. With deepest sympathy, Rebessa Roten Greer
Rebessa Greer
Friend
October 2, 2021
I am so o sorry to learn of your son's passing. Thoughts and prayers for you and the family.
Frances Bales
Acquaintance
October 2, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kenneth and Shirley Browning
Classmate
October 2, 2021
Bonnie/Ralph, I'm so very sorry to read of your sons death. Love and prayers for the both of you♥ Linda Hall Hanshew
Linda Hanshew
Friend
October 2, 2021
Missy & family. So sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Denise Paschal Armstrong
Acquaintance
October 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Acquaintance
October 2, 2021
My heart is heavy after learning of my long time friends passing. My heart goes out to you all. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Robin Ridge
Friend
October 2, 2021
Bonnie and Ralph. my heart aches for you both. May God wrap you both in His loving arms and comfort you as only He can. I will keep you both in my thoughts and prayers.
Brenda Viers
Friend
October 1, 2021
My Heart is TRULY broken to have lost my longtime friend. My Prayers shall remain with Bonnie, Ralph and Joel as well as the rest of his wonderful family. May you find Peace in this GREAT LOSS
Benjamin Stowers
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results