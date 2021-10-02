Every guitar player has an idol. I hear them say all the time the guitarists that inspired them were people like, Jimmy Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Paige etc . but mine was Tony! I was 10 years old when him and my sister started dating and when I heard him play guitar I was hooked on wanting to play like he did. I was constantly wanting him to show me how to play what he was playing or if I could play his killer guitar rig! I still play guitar and love it and if it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't be a guitar player! Whenever I've been asked who is your guitar idol? It is Tony!! My guitar teacher and idol and brother for many years!! You will be missed Tony! GOD BLESS THE FAMILY!!!

Troy Fisher Friend October 3, 2021