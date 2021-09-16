Menu
Archie Wayne Turman
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Archie Wayne Turman

Archie Wayne Turman, 79, of Willis, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Marie Turman; and parents, Otis Ravin and Lydia Ellen Howell Turman.

He is survived by daughter, Glenda Wooten; sons and daughter-in-law, Richard Turman, Randy Turman (Heather); brother, William Gary "Bill" Turman (Anne); sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn Thomas (Richard), Lois Jean Edwards, Kathy Huff (Kenneth), Diane Stultz (Charlie); grandchildren, Tina Alley (Eddie), Jesse Turman (Cynthia), Cody Turman (Amanda), Arianna Turman (Justin Kemp), Brandi Huff (Dustin), Caleb, Dalanie, Elijah, Faiden, Gemah, Halona, Israel, Josiah, Kamiah and Lariah Turman; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Brody, Brayden and Keaton Alley, Mckijah, Daustin and Jettison Kemp, Renley Huff, Maci and Ravin Turman; and his beloved companion, Trixie.

A Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Junior Bentley and Pastor Richard Thomas officiating. The interment will follow in the Mitchell Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
