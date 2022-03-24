Ashley Brent Wimmer
Ashley Brent Wimmer passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 67, surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor his memory.
Ashley was the son of the late James "Dink" Wimmer and Freeda Wimmer. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Anita Wimmer; devoted daughter, Elisha (David) Donahue; cherished grandchildren, Aysha Alton, Amaya Alton, Lillian Donahue, and David "Brent" Donahue; his adoring sisters, Charlotte (James) Austin, Susan (Steve) Smith, Annette (Lynn) Mills, Connie (Steve) See, and Michele Wimmer; his brother, Ronald (Kathy) Wimmer; special friend, Betsy Draper; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mac and Priscilla Whitlock; sister-in-laws, Donna Slusher and Shari Whitlock; many special nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a host of long-time friends.
Ashley grew up in Floyd, Virginia, a town he and his wife loved and just recently moved back to. He was a Navy veteran and a truck driver for over 27 years. His passions were family and friends, music, cars, and living life to the fullest. His dearest friends were found through his music, which started at a young age through the influence of his musical family. As a musician, he played with numerous local bands, including Mountain Fever Band, ETA, Fatz, Rebel Guns, and Jade. He also achieved his dream of becoming a race car driver at many local tracks. He truly was a man of many talents.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd, Virginia. A memorial service will also be held at Gardner Funeral Home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Mr. Harvey Nichols officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Heart Association
.
The family appreciates all the expressions of sympathy and comfort everyone has provided them during this time of sorrow. They are truly grateful for your friendship and support. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2022.