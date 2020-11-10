Barbara Davis Shinault
September 14, 1946 - November 7, 2020
MARION, Va.
Barbara Davis Shinault, 74, of Marion, entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
She was born in Wythe County, on September 17, 1946, the youngest daughter of Roy and Mae Spencer Davis.
Barbara attended Fort Chiswell High School where she met the love of her life, Roy Shinault. They were happily married for 48 years.
Barbara is survived by her three children and their spouses, Angie Shinault Blevins and husband, Chuck, of Marion, Tony Shinault and wife, Melisa, of Hillsville, and Karen Shinault Edwards and husband, Steve, of Fort Mill, S.C. Barbara is the cherished Nanny of Cody Blevins, Kasey Blevins, Grant Edwards and Dane Shinault and wife, Hannah. Nanny was excited about the January arrival of her first great grandson, Easton Lane Shinault.
Barbara (or Babs as she is known by her family) is survived by four devoted sisters, Adell Riggan of Christiansburg, Mary Lou Dyer and husband, Dennis, of Melbourne, Fla., Betty Jean Caywood of Roanoke, and Jewell Davis and husband, David, of Hardy. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie. Flowers will be appreciated, or you may make donations in her honor to Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 300 Chilhowie, VA 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Shinault family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 10, 2020.