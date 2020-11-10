Menu
Barbara Davis Shinault
DIED
November 7, 2020
Barbara Davis Shinault

September 14, 1946 - November 7, 2020

MARION, Va.

Barbara Davis Shinault, 74, of Marion, entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

She was born in Wythe County, on September 17, 1946, the youngest daughter of Roy and Mae Spencer Davis.

Barbara attended Fort Chiswell High School where she met the love of her life, Roy Shinault. They were happily married for 48 years.

Barbara is survived by her three children and their spouses, Angie Shinault Blevins and husband, Chuck, of Marion, Tony Shinault and wife, Melisa, of Hillsville, and Karen Shinault Edwards and husband, Steve, of Fort Mill, S.C. Barbara is the cherished Nanny of Cody Blevins, Kasey Blevins, Grant Edwards and Dane Shinault and wife, Hannah. Nanny was excited about the January arrival of her first great grandson, Easton Lane Shinault.

Barbara (or Babs as she is known by her family) is survived by four devoted sisters, Adell Riggan of Christiansburg, Mary Lou Dyer and husband, Dennis, of Melbourne, Fla., Betty Jean Caywood of Roanoke, and Jewell Davis and husband, David, of Hardy. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family service will be held with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie. Flowers will be appreciated, or you may make donations in her honor to Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 300 Chilhowie, VA 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Shinault family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 10, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rita Blevins
November 9, 2020
james and jeanne halsey
Friend
November 9, 2020
Darrell and I are truly sorry to hear about your mom. Angie, Karen and Tony, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort each of you and your families. Hugs and love to you all.
Sandy Surratt
Friend
November 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Erma Blevins
Friend
November 9, 2020
Thinking of you. She will be missed.
Alice Edmondson
Friend
November 8, 2020