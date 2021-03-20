Menu
Barbara Jane Hall "Bobbi" Mathews
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Barbara Jane Hall "Bobbi" Mathews

December 1, 1928 - March 17, 2021

Barbara Jane Hall "Bobbi" Mathews, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Rex Randolph and Nancy Reed Hall and was preceded in death by her husband, Marion H. Mathews Jr.; son, David Richard "Dickie" Mathews, and five siblings.

Barbara is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn Jo Mathews of Wytheville, Vicki and Rudy Aker of Piney, and Faith and John Rose of Virginia Beach; son and daughter-in-law, Larry R. and Debra Mathews of Cleveland, Va.; two sisters, Peggy Powers of Marion, and Kathy and Spence Lyon of Nashville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Cindy Mckay, Jessica Pennington and other staff of Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday March 22, 2021, at West End Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Scott Million. The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Home Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Hundley, Ayden Hundley, Kevin Aker, Adam Rose, Kyle Alley, Colton Alley, and Derek Aker.

Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to Carrington Place Rural Retreat Resident Fund, c/o Cindy McKay, 514 N Main Street, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. Expressions of sympathy may sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Mar
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
West End Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jo, Vicki, Larry, Faith and families, I am saddened to hear about your mom´s death. I have spent many happy times in her home with all of you. She was a wonderful person and now she´s in God´s loving care. Let peace and comfort sustain you as only He can give. Love you all.
Linda McHone Spiker, Moravian Falls NC
March 19, 2021
