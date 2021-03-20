Barbara Jane Hall "Bobbi" Mathews
December 1, 1928 - March 17, 2021
Barbara Jane Hall "Bobbi" Mathews, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Rex Randolph and Nancy Reed Hall and was preceded in death by her husband, Marion H. Mathews Jr.; son, David Richard "Dickie" Mathews, and five siblings.
Barbara is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn Jo Mathews of Wytheville, Vicki and Rudy Aker of Piney, and Faith and John Rose of Virginia Beach; son and daughter-in-law, Larry R. and Debra Mathews of Cleveland, Va.; two sisters, Peggy Powers of Marion, and Kathy and Spence Lyon of Nashville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Cindy Mckay, Jessica Pennington and other staff of Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday March 22, 2021, at West End Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Scott Million. The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Home Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Hundley, Ayden Hundley, Kevin Aker, Adam Rose, Kyle Alley, Colton Alley, and Derek Aker.
Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to Carrington Place Rural Retreat Resident Fund, c/o Cindy McKay, 514 N Main Street, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. Expressions of sympathy may sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 20, 2021.