Becky Wright Stevenson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Services - Stuart
202 West Blue Ridge Street
Stuart, VA
Becky Wright Stevenson

Becky Wright Stevenson, 66, of Mt. Airy, N.C., passed away on December 8, 2021. She was born in Wythe Co. Va., on February 12, 1955, to the late Glenn and Nannie Wright.

Becky attended George Wythe High School and was a proud member of the Class of 1973. Becky retired from Hanes Brand Corporate office and was the owner, operator of Institches Sewing and Embroidery shop.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Stevenson; a daughter, Amanda Brunner; a granddaughter, Lillian Rose; and stepsons, Michael and Seth Stevenson. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Dianne and Alfred Stephens of Wytheville, and Nancy and Ron Stiles of Christiansburg; her brother,

Randy and Janet Wright of Wytheville, also numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Rudy Wright of Hickory, N.C.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Services - Stuart
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
