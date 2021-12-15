Menu
Bessie Kirk
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Bessie Kirk

February 9, 1927 - December 13, 2021

MARION, Va.

Bessie Taylor Kirk, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home in Marion.

Bessie was born in Russell County, Va. to the late Nathan and Anna Taylor and was preceded in death by her husband, James Fred Kirk; brothers, Carl, Deward, Clyde, Cecil, and Garland Taylor; sisters, Flossie Hess and Vicie Schrader; great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Kirk. Bessie moved to Marion when she was 14 years old. She met her husband when she was 16, during a World War II blackout preparation drill; they ended up in the same booth in a restaurant during the drill. Bessie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the WW Scott Senior Citizen Center. She retired from Harwood Manufacturing.

Survivors include her daughter, Betty Kirk McClure and husband, Bobby, Marion; her son, James Randall Kirk, Marion; seven grandsons, Levi Kirk, David Kirk, Joseph Kirk, Randy Kirk, Darrell Oakes, Chad Oakes, and Todd Oakes; seven great-grandchildren, Meagan Wright, Collin Oakes, Cameron Kirk, Austin Kirk, Michael Oakes, Sarah Beth Oakes, Hannah Noel Kirk, and Hailey Oakes; great-great-grandchildren, Roman, Jude, Addy, Wyatt, Jadin, and Albanie; sisters, Gladys Hess and Tiny Lockhart; and her foster daughter, Betty Straley. Many nieces and nephews also survive

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Randall Kirk officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be 11 a.m. on Friday at the Troutdale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Kirk family.

Bradleys Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion,VA

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
17
Interment
11:00a.m.
Troutdale Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty , so sorry for your loss. Keeping you & your family in my prayers.
Bonnie Robinson
Classmate
December 22, 2021
Sorry for your,ll lost she was one sweet lady
Lisa Musick
December 17, 2021
Randall,David, and Levi,
So sorry to hear that your precious mother, and grandmother has passed.
Praying for you all.
Norma Carr and boys
Friend
December 15, 2021
Betty I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sheila D Hagy
Friend
December 15, 2021
All of you are in my heart and prayers. I am so sorry for your loss.
LINDA DIAZ
Acquaintance
December 14, 2021
My prayers go out to the family I'm so sorry for your lost. I loved Aunt Bessie she will be missed .
Connie J Pulliam
Family
December 14, 2021
Randall, Betty, and Family,

I’m so sorry for the loss of your precious momma. May God give you all strength and comfort during this very difficult time, as only he can. Love and prayers for you all

With deepest sympathy,
Rebessa Roten Greer &
Family
Rebessa Greer
Family
December 14, 2021
Bessie, my friend in Jesus,you have reached your heavenly home, seeing Jesus our wonderful Savior, what a glorious time, new body,no more pain. Fly high with the angels, my friend, Love Mary Carrico
Mary Carrico
Friend
December 13, 2021
Betty and family, I’m so sorry to to hear of her passing. My thoughts and prayers for you all. As when my mother went home, I think of the smile your mother feels at seeing her loved ones and “ou Father who art in heaven”. “What a day, glorious day that will be! “ prayers for peace and comfort.
Connie Harris
Friend
December 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Friend
December 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wanda Newman (Stoots)
Friend
December 13, 2021
Dear Family,
We can celebrate your mom home. Heaven is better by far and I know
she was looking for that city, The place God has prepared for us where there will be perfect peace and happiness.

Love and prayers for all of you,
"Polly"
Looking for His soon return
John 14:1-4
Margaret Hall
Friend
December 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Tom and Sue Ashlin
Friend
December 13, 2021
Betty & Family, Very sorry to see her passing...our thoughts & prayers at this sad time..with sympathy, teresa & mike...
mike snavely
December 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lori Wilson
Acquaintance
December 13, 2021
Randall so sorry thinking of you and your family.
Kenny and Linda Scott
December 13, 2021
