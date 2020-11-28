Betty Jo Johnson
October 31, 1937 - November 13, 2020
Betty Jo Johnson, age 83, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1937, in Wythe County, daughter of the late James Edward Johnson Sr. and Ella Hale Johnson.
Survivors include her son, David Anthony Johnson of Wytheville; sisters, Cynthia Johnson, Aileen Rogers and husband, Roy, Ann Johnson, Martha Bailey, Patricia Jones and Ruth Johnson; brother, James Johnson, Jr. and wife, Betsy; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Johnson family.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 28, 2020.