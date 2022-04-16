Betty Robinson Nuckols
May 7, 1955 - January 11, 2022
Betty Anne Robinson Nuckols, age 66, of Wytheville, passed away, peacefully on January 11, 2022, at Duke Medical Pavilion with family by her side. She was born on May 7, 1955, in Wytheville, to the late Harry Rithe Robinson Sr. and Lola Pearl Patton Robinson.
She was a graduate of the class of 1973 at Rural Retreat High School. Betty started working for the Virginia State Police on June 1, 1978 and had recently retired as Executive Secretary after 43 years of dedicated service. She was a member of her beloved St. Paul United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir for more than 15 years. She was very active in the Relay for Life Team for several years as well as several other aspects of the church. Betty and her late husband Pete met many friends and made lifelong friendships at St. Paul.
There just aren't words to capture the goodness and sweetness that you found in Betty. Her heart was so kind, completely humble, and so true. She loved and cared for everyone greatly. Truly an exceptional lady, that could light up a room with her presence. Without a doubt, she was an angel that walked among us.
On June 21, 1975, Betty married her best friend and love of her life, Pete. They enjoyed almost 44 years of love, life, and adventures. Warren Douglas "Pete" Nuckols passed away 2019 and Betty's heart never recovered.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne Jackson Eversole and John Denny of Max Meadows, Va.; two brothers and sister-in-law, Ritche Robinson of Bland, Va., and Michael and Ginger Jackson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one niece, Tanya Altizer and husband, Greg, of Marion, Va.; two great nieces, Lora Arnold and husband, Keith, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Emily Eversole of Marion, Va.; one great nephew, Jonathon Clemons of Wytheville; and one great-great niece, Kaitlyn Arnold of Rural Retreat, Va. Betty leaves behind several cousins, her church family and a dear friend Sergeant Dean Berry.
A celebration of Betty's Life will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville, with the Reverend Lon Tobin officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Nuckols family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 16, 2022.