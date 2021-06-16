Betty Lou Hall Phoenix
June 21, 1950 - June 12, 2021
Betty Lou Phoenix 70, of Moneta, Va., formerly of Wytheville, Va., gained her angel wings while surrounded by family on June 12, 2021. Betty was known for her unconditional love as a daughter, wife, mother, and nannie.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Mary Charlotte Hall, sister, Brenda Goodson, and niece, Peggy Linkous.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Phoenix "Pete" of Moneta; children, Scott (Edna) Phoenix of Rural Retreat, Chastity (Daniel) Sirry of New Castle, and Jason (Ashly) Phoenix of Moneta; grandchildren, Chris Phoenix, Rachel Phoenix, Kasey Kendall, Kenzy Kendall, Sydnee Cook, Isaiah Wiggins, and Gracelyn Phoenix; two great-grandchildren, Makenna and Brady; two sisters, Darlene (Dave) Mabry of Fort Chiswell, and Donna Hall of Wytheville, numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Ercel Shepherd and Virginia Ebert; and her beloved fur baby, Rocky.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend James Tunnel. The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Home Thursday from 12 noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 16, 2021.