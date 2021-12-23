Betty Hollandsworth Sutphin
Betty H. Sutphin, 81, of Indian Valley, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hurshel and Eulala Hollandsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa Sutphin Young and Dale Young; brother, Early Hollandsworth; and sisters, Geraldine Shelor and Phyllis Martin.
Betty was a faithful member of Indian Valley Church of God. Her love for the Lord and her family was evident in all she did. Betty loved and cared for her Grandson, Travis Dale Young from the young age of five years old. He held a special place in her heart. Betty also loved spending Saturdays with her sister, also known as her best friend, Barbara Quesenberry. Betty enjoyed all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visiting and eating meals at her house. Her garden was full of devoted labor and she enjoyed working in it all the time.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Aaron Nevains Sutphin; sons and daughters-in-law, Lloyd and Vicky Sutphin, Larry "Moe" and Rhonda Sutphin, and Michael Lytton (Jessie Cromer); grandsons, Rusty Sutphin and Travis Young; granddaughters, Tonya (Jeff) Thompson, Nikki (David) Caldwell, Ashton (Darryl) Clark, Carley Lytton, and Kaylee Wood; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Thompson, Reid Thompson, Kasen Clark, and Raylinde Sutphin; brother, James Hollandsworth; sister, Barbara Quesenberry and Carolyn Warner; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. Kenneth Poston and the Rev. Joe Cox officiating. Interment followed in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
While our hearts are grieving here on Earth, she is in a place of God's beauty. No tears or earthly cares, only peace and joy forever with love beyond compare. If you trust in Jesus, the promise is you will get a hug from Betty someday on Heaven's Golden Shore.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 23, 2021.