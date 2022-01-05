Betty Louise Kathaleen Greer Testerman
November 3, 1939 - December 31, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Betty "Louise" Kathaleen Greer Testerman, age 82, was reunited with her Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Betty was a unique woman like no other who loved life. Her biggest blessing was her family. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally, but especially her Lord. She was a friend to everyone. Betty loved visiting with others, hiking, camping, and could tell "whoppers" of stories that everyone was intrigued to hear. One of Betty's most cherished memories was singing Christian songs, particularly, Hold to God's Unchanging Hand, with her mother. While they are filling heaven with the beautiful sound of music, her family will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Testerman; parents, Bruce and Lucille Greer; sons, Charles Edward "Wiley" and William Eugene "Teddy"; and greatgreat-grandson, Rylan Skylar Price.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Theresa Tolbert of Marion, Va., and Cheryl "Susie" Harris of Chilhowie, Va.; sons, Richard Testerman and Joey David, both of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Lois Richardson and husband, Dale, of Marion, Va.; brothers, Brad Greer "Tarz" and wife, Sadie, of Marion, Va., and Blaine Greer and wife, Sandra of Marion, Va.; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1183 St. Clairs Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319, with Pastor Ernie Powers officiating.
To share memories of Betty "Louise" Kathaleen Greer Testerman, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Betty's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.