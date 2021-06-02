Beulah E. Shipwash Spraker
Beulah E. Shipwash Spraker, age 90, of the Piney Community, passed away early on Monday morning, May 31, 2021, at her residence. Beulah was born September 15, 1930, in Wythe County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Samuel F. and Nannie Aker Shipwash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Spraker; her son, Bruce Spraker; and her two sisters, Paige Younger and Dorothy Poole.
Beulah is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Kyle Stoots of Piney Va.; her special brother and spouse, Garland and Mary Ruth Manuel of Max Meadows, Va.; her grandchildren, Robbie and Michell Stoots, and Wendy Dunford, both of Max Meadows, Va.; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Stoots, Savannah Dunford, Kylie Stoots, Leighton Dunford, Weston Stoots, and Thad Stoots, several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday June 2, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Mt Zion United Methodist Church with the Rev Joe Carrico officiating, the family will receive friends at the Church Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until service time, or at her residence at any time. A graveside service will be held for burial Thursday June 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Mt Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt Zion UMC Cemetery fund. The Spraker family is in the care of the Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 2, 2021.