Beverly Billings Lee
May 5, 1953 - February 28, 2021
Beverly Billings Lee, age 67, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Born on May 7, 1953, in Wythe County, she was the daughter of Paul Justin Billings and Mary Aker Billings.
Beverly was preceded in death by her father, Paul, and her daughter, Jacqueline M. Lee.
Left to cherish Beverly's memory include her husband of 42 years, Jack Lee; her son, James Lee and his wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Grace Lee; brother, Wayne Billings; nephew, Seth Gibson; cousin, Steve Groseclose and wife, Teresa, and extended family and dear friends.
Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and looked forward to her visits from Grace.
Beverly spent over 20 years working at Goslen Printing and loved going to work every day.
Services for Beverly will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Lee family.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 6, 2021.