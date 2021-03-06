Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Billings Lee
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Beverly Billings Lee

May 5, 1953 - February 28, 2021

Beverly Billings Lee, age 67, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Born on May 7, 1953, in Wythe County, she was the daughter of Paul Justin Billings and Mary Aker Billings.

Beverly was preceded in death by her father, Paul, and her daughter, Jacqueline M. Lee.

Left to cherish Beverly's memory include her husband of 42 years, Jack Lee; her son, James Lee and his wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Grace Lee; brother, Wayne Billings; nephew, Seth Gibson; cousin, Steve Groseclose and wife, Teresa, and extended family and dear friends.

Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and looked forward to her visits from Grace.

Beverly spent over 20 years working at Goslen Printing and loved going to work every day.

Services for Beverly will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Lee family.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was so sorry to hear of Beverly's passing. I always enjoyed working with her through Goslen Printing, and loved to hear stories about her granddaughter. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. May God hold you close and comfort you during this time.
Ginger Owens
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results