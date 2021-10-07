Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Bear
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Billy Bear

December 19, 1949 - October 04, 2021

RURAL RETREAT, Va.

Billy Bear, age 71, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.

Billy Bear always had a helping hand complete with a smile whenever he ran into a friend, for Billy never knew a stranger. He was devoted to the Lord and his family. Billy was a loving husband, dad, and papaw. There aren't many sweeter, kinder people in this world than Billy. Now the honey bees helped keep him sweet for sure and if he had a second to whittle something – he would. Billy Bear will sure be missed by the people who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Everett Bear; and parents, Top and Cordia Bear.

Billy is survived by his wife, Karen H. Bear; sons, Scottie Bear and wife, Beth, and BJ Bear and wife, Michele, all of Rural Retreat, Va.; stepsons, Ronald Puckett and wife, Tina, of Trussville, Ala., Heath Puckett and wife, Victoria, of Hoover, Ala., and Travis Puckett and wife, Diana, of Rural Retreat, Va.; sisters, Joan Minnick, Becky Langston, and Ellen Bear, all of Rural Retreat, Va.; grandchildren, Ian, Mya, Levi, Anita, Kiley, Bill, Jacob, Aidan, Noah, Isla, Taylor, Alex, and Lexi; great-granddaughter, C.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor David Osborne officiating. Burial will be private in Rosewood Memorial Gardens, Rural Retreat, Va.

To share memories of Billy Bear, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Billy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street, Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.